Virginia Louise (Dunipace) Cook, 89, passed away January 1, 2021 in Turlock, California. She was born December 5, 1931 to Donald and Eunice (Davis) Dunipace on her grandfather’s farm in Ross Township, Ohio. Virginia grew up with her much-adored older brother Kenneth. The family soon moved to Perrysburg where Gini, as she was nicknamed then, attended school and graduated Perrysburg High School in 1949. She went to Hiram College, finishing with a double-major in English and Home Economics. Gini then taught Home Ec. at Rootstown where she was also responsible for running the school cafeteria. With that experience, Gini applied for a nutritionist opening with United Airlines. She always sounded surprised when describing how her application led to actually being hired…as a stewardess. This job led to a move “out west” and the beginning of the rest of her life in California.
While based in San Francisco for UAL, Virginia met Hilary Cook, a young law student who became the love of her life. They were married June 20, 1957 in Toledo and enjoyed 54 years together, moving to Turlock, CA for 13 of those years and Woodfords, CA for 40 more. Their marriage was admired by family and friends alike. After their three children were raised, Ginna and Hil, as they were usually known, enjoyed traveling together as he presided in Superior courts from one end of California to the other. They were both interested in genealogy and made several trips cross-country and to Europe, visiting relatives and learning more about their roots on both the Dunipace and Cook sides.
Virginia was active in the Episcopal Church and supported her kids as they progressed through scouts. She especially enjoyed her long membership in the Literary Club. Ginna was passionate about education and was instrumental in establishing a permanent scholarship fund for local students. She was a talented seamstress, loved to cook and bake, and is remembered for her beautiful flower gardens. Ginna generously shared her talents, recipes and seeds so that family and friends have those wonderful reminders of her. Most importantly Ginna was known as a loving mother and good friend, a woman who was genuinely kind, welcoming to children and adults alike, positive and happy, thoughtful, and caring.
Virginia Cook was preceded in death by her parents Donald & Eunice Dunipace, her brother Alva who died in infancy, and her husband John Hilary Cook. She is survived by her:
• 3 Kids: Cristine (Jacques) Etchegoyhen, Timothy (Sandi) Cook and David Cook
• 3 Grandkids: Dominique (Laima) Etchegoyhen, Karina Cook and Ryan Cook
• 3 Great Grandkids: Vytis Etchegoyhen, Liepa Etchegoyhen and Kacen Cook,
and her brother Kenneth (Ann) Dunipace, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family who will all miss her terribly.
Memorials will be held at Scotch Ridge and in California at later dates, when family and friends can safely gather for hugs and Ginna’s stories. Remembrance donations may be made in her name to Alpine Parents Group Scholarship Fund, 35 Hawkside Drive, Markleeville, CA 96120.