Virginia “Ginny” M. Russell, 96 of Perrysburg and formerly of Millbury, passed away, Sunday, October 4, 2020 at St. Clare Commons, Perrysburg. She was born on January 10, 1924 in Toledo, OH to Frank and Zetta I. (Fields) Thomas. She married Harold E. Russell on May 26, 1946 in Moline, OH. Ginny and Harold raised one daughter and celebrated nearly 54 years of marriage before Harold’s passing in 2000.
While she worked in various capacities including Libbey-Owens Glass and the Army Depot on Tracy road, she later returned back to school and studied music. She would then teach piano privately and play the church organ for 40 plus years. Ginny was a cleaner, and Harold her husband having developed a subdivision in Millbury, would have Ginny clean all the homes, knowing they would be left in immaculate shape. She also enjoyed quilting, sewing, and of course her music. She adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ginny is survived by her daughter: Suzanne Leal of CO, grandchildren: Nicole (Luke Davidson) Leal of CO, Heather (Joe) Fuentes of NM, and Erika Leal of CO. Great-grandchildren: Colette, Alexandra, Kayla and Nikko. Sister: Elaine Struble of AK, and special friends: John and Paula Miller of Millbury. In addition to her husband Harold, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Ginny will be laid to rest next to Harold, 11 a.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 in Committal Service at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, OH. Officiating, will be Pastor Heather Gillian. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials may take the form of contributions to: Moline United Methodist Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo, may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com