Virginia “Genny” H. Williams, 91, of Fostoria, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Birchaven, Findlay, and was formerly of Fostoria.
She was born November 14, 1929, in Hitchins, KY to Granville W. and Kathryn (Conley) Trimble. She married her beloved Paul W. Williams on June 27, 1947, in Bowling Green, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on June 27, 2018.
She was a loving mother to her daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Williams, of Findlay, and son, Steven Paul (Johanna) Williams, of Findlay; cherished grandmother to three grandchildren, Lee Stephanie Williams, David Lawrence (Lynsi) Clinger and Cameron Paul Clinger; and proud great-grandmother to Elizabeth Summer Reineck, Dailyn Marie, Conrad James, and Camery Lynsi Clinger. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Opal Coppler and Lydia Wright, five brothers, Carl W. Trimble, James Trimble, Guy Trimble, Boyd Trimble, and Robert “Bob” Trimble; and infant grandson, Kyle Williams Clinger.
Virginia “Genny” Trimble Williams was an inspiring, unique, talented woman with many interests and hobbies. She enjoyed so many things, including her garden, feeding her squirrels, shopping, antiques, fashion, the holidays, traveling, and spending time with her beloved family and friends. Genny volunteered at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria for 19 years and did home care for the elderly. She was a member of the Circle of Friends at the Kaubisch Memorial Library, in Fostoria.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Friday at10:30 am. Committal services and burial will follow in Wingston Pleasantview Cemetery, near Rudolph.
Memorial contributions may be considered to the Fostoria Sharing Kitchen, Hancock County Humane Society, or to Bridge Hospice, Findlay.
