Virgil Lee Frost, 90, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away August 1, 2021. He was born May 11, 1931 in Athens, Ohio to the late Leo and Ada (Westfall) Frost. He married Patricia R. Robinson on December 21, 1958 and she preceded him in death November 9, 1996.
Virgil served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and went on to obtain his Master’s Degree in Criminal Psychology from BGSU. Virgil served 47 years in various roles within the Ohio Criminal Justice system having held positions on the State, County and Municipal level; his career culminated as Bailiff in the Bowling Green Municipal Court under the Honorable James Bachman whom he greatly admired.
He was a member of First Christian Church in Bowling Green, the Wood County Farm Bureau where he had formerly served on the council board, former Bobcat Booster, was a 32nd degree Mason and Zenobia Shriner. His yard was always pristine and he always enjoyed taking care of it. He enjoyed spending time with his good friend Jim Bostdorff and helping out around the Bostdorff Farm. Virgil spent and enjoyed the last 24 winters in Tallahassee, Florida with his son Mark. He never met a stranger and had the true gift of conversation; his story telling and sense of humor will be fondly remembered by his many friends and family.
Virgil is survived by his sons Mike (Sue) Frost of Bowling Green, Ohio, Mark (Karen) Frost of Tallahassee, Florida, and Matt (Mary Kay) Frost of Fort Wayne, Indiana, brother Terry (Edna) Frost of Athens, Ohio, sister Marta Kay Lyons of Athens, Ohio, grandchildren Jason (Ally) Frost, Mitchell (Aubrey) Frost, Kyle (Kathryn) Frost, Megan Frost, Mason Frost, Lily Frost, Olivia Frost and Adalee Frost and great-grandchildren Alex, Carly, Briar and Mackenzie.
Visitation will be held on Friday August 6, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. His funeral service will be held on Saturday August 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Matt Every will officiate. Interment will follow at Plain Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Wood County Agricultural Society, 13800 W. Poe Rd. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402, or Flag City Honor Flight at https://flagcityhonorflight.org/donate/
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.