Vincent J. Simon Sr., 93, passed away Sunday, March 20th, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family.
Vincent was born March 5th, 1929 to George and Leona (Haas) Simon.
A lifelong Perrysburg resident, he graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1947 where he excelled in football and baseball, lettering in both sports. Vincent proudly served his country in the United States Army. After his service was completed, Vince played for the Perrysburg Merchants Baseball team.
Vincent married the love of his life, Dorothy Moore on September 27th, 1957. They shared 64 amazing years together. His love was always evident as he would tell anyone that the secret to a long marriage was lots of affection and back rubs.
Vincent was a farmer and worked and eventually retired from Libbey Owens Ford. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and was an active member at St. Rose Parish where he served his entire life from an alter boy to an usher. Vincent was a golfer, bowler, and hunter. Some of his favorite memories were summers in Clark Lake, MI with his kids, grand kids, great grand kids, and friends. Vincent enjoyed talking to just about everyone. He always had a joke or story to tell and a smile to share.
He also enjoyed spending time at the Rossford Recreation Center and Senior Center.
Vincent is survived by his children: Vincent J. (Kimberly) Simon Jr., Cynthia (Peter) Krogh, Thomas (Kim) Simon, William Simon and Jennifer (David) Chapman; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jon), Vincent (Bradlie), III., Eric (Rachel), Alex, Aaron (Laura), Ellen (Colin), Kyler, Anslie, Shelby, Mariah (Mike), Baleigh (Andrew), Ridge and Regan; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Cyril, George, Helen, Genevieve, Margaret, Mary, Catherine and Richard.
Friends and family will be received Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133).
A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg, Ohio, 43551. Burial will follow in St. Rose Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Vincent’s name to St. Rose Catholic Church.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.