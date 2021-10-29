Victor Plassman, 87, of Liberty Center, Ohio passed away Thursday October 28, 2021.
Victor was born on July 29, 1934 in Wauseon, Ohio to Erwin and Augusta (Rosebrock) Plassman. Victor married Carolyn Patton on May 12, 1956 and she preceded him on February 6, 1996. He then married Bonnie Vollmar and she survived in Dunbridge, Ohio. Also surviving are his children: Penny Plassman of Holgate, Candy (Charlie) Maynard of Liberty Center and Gene Plassman of Liberty Center; grandchildren: Heather, Chasidy, Christina, Tara; great-grandchildren: Sabrina, Dominic, Alize, Brendly, Desarah, Jayda, Trinity, Maci and Fitz, sister: Norma Jean “Toots” Kurth of Wauseon; step-children: Robin Coger and Kevin Vollmar; 7 step-grandchildren and host of step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Victor Plassman Jr and siblings: Otis, Vernon and Donna Plassman.
Victor enjoyed going to the casino, remodeling house, and tinkering around the house. He was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Liberty Center.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Heath Cemetery, 4026 Co Rd V, Liberty Center, OH 43532
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home, 302 E. Maple St., Liberty Center, Ohio 43532
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Victor’s honor to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the charity of the donors choice.
