Victor G. Herringshaw passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Heritage Corner. Vic was born on April 17, 1924 to Gale and Edna (Pike) Herringshaw. He graduated from Liberty Township High School in 1942 and married Eileen Bryan on April 30, 1944. They celebrated seventy-four years of marriage before she died on June 10, 2018.
Vic served in the U
nited States Army during World War II. After completing his service, he returned to the family farm where he provided for his family and continued to work well into his 90s.
Vic was a lifelong member of South Liberty United Methodist Church; an advisor of the Golden Key 4-H Club for more than fifty years; and a member of the Portage American Legion, Friendly Neighbors Farm Bureau Council and the Easy Goers camping group.
Vic and Eileen enjoyed many trips throughout the U.S. with agricultural tour groups and spent many winters in Bradenton, Florida.
Surviving Vic are two children Nancy (Roger) Kahlenberg and Joe (Carrie) Herringshaw; five grandchildren Kristen (Jon) Meyer, Kerri (Joey) Castlen, Mark (Deana) Kahlenberg, Tyler (Katie) Herringshaw and Andrew Herringshaw; eleven great grandchildren; sister Beverly Lehtomaa and brother Rodger Herringshaw.
The family wishes to express gratitude to Heritage Corner and Bridge Hospice who provided care and concern especially during the past four months when family visits were not possible.
While the family wishes to celebrate Vic’s life, concerns for the health and well-being of friends and extended family are being considered due to COVID-19.
Private funeral services for family will be held at South Liberty United Methodist Church in Rudolph, Ohio. Interment will follow at Wingston Cemetery where full military honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail.
Donations can be made in his memory to South Liberty United Methodist Church or Wood County 4-H Endowment Fund.
