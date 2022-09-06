Vickie (Fay) Kempf, 53, of Bowling Green lost her 4 months fight with colorectal cancer on September 5, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born on October 7, 1968 to Alvaretta (LaVoy) and the late James Fay. She married Paul Kempf on July 17, 1999 and he survives her.
Vickie is also survived by her mother: Alvaretta; children: Spencer (Addison) Kempf; Cooper Kempf; siblings: Denise (Arthur) DiPlacido; Debbie Knab; Ginger (Greg) Scheuerman; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Vickie was preceded in death by her father, James and brother-in-law, Michael Knab.
Vickie earned an Associates Degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonographer from Owens Community College and worked as an Ultrasound Technologist for Wood County Hospital. She worked at Wood County Hospital for 23 years. She was a member St. Patrick’s Church in Grand Rapid. Halloween was her favorite holiday it was a big deal to her. Vickie enjoyed photography, dancing, and camping. She will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be gifted to Bridge Hospice.
Visitation for Vickie will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green. Her funeral will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 am in the funeral home.
