Vickie (Fay) Kempf, 53, of Bowling Green lost her 4 months fight with colorectal cancer on September 5, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born on October 7, 1968 to Alvaretta (LaVoy) and the late James Fay. She married Paul Kempf on July 17, 1999 and he survives her.

Vickie is also survived by her mother: Alvaretta; children: Spencer (Addison) Kempf; Cooper Kempf; siblings: Denise (Arthur) DiPlacido; Debbie Knab; Ginger (Greg) Scheuerman; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Vickie was preceded in death by her father, James and brother-in-law, Michael Knab.