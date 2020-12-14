Vicki Lynne Hutcheson, 73, of Indian Lake, Ohio, arrived in Heaven on December 10, 2020.
She was born March 14, 1947 in Chickmaugua, Georgia to Frederick R. and Mary A. (Patterson) Hutcheson, while her father was stationed at Fort Oglethorpe.
Vicki was a 1965 graduate of Bowling Green High School. She took pride in working over 30 years for the Ohio Department of Health before her retirement in early 2005. She enjoyed years of gardening in her retirement, but her greatest joy was being with her family and friends, whom she loved dearly. She was a life time member of the Eastern Star.
Vicki leaves to mourn, her loving companion of 17 years, Terry W. Parker. Her son Matt (Nicole) Marvin, of Bowling Green, Ohio and their 6 children; Autumn, Hunter, Holly, Lexi and Brayden and granddaughter Ryleigh Parker, Her brother Ron (Kathy) Hutcheson, of Grove City, Ohio, nephews Rodney and Joe, niece Karen, great nieces and nephews Danielle, Cade, Ryan, Aiden, Andrew and Katelyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Pat Hutcheson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at noon at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster Street. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed. Visitation will be held Thursday morning at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon.
Those planning on making a memorial donation are asked to please consider The American Cancer Society or The Commemorative Air Force.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.