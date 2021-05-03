Versa Arlene “Skip” Richard, age 84, of Bowling Green, Ohio, formerly of Bradner, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green. She was born on April 27, 1937 in Bowling Green to the late Heilman Ellsworth & Mary Leona (Meyers) Cotterman. Versa first married James Robert Patterson, and they later divorced. She then married James R. “Ora” Richard on August 14, 1976, and he preceded her in passing on June 8, 2012.
Surviving Versa is her children, Sharon (Jim) Adams of Bowling Green, Pamela Lynn of Bowling Green, Timothy Patterson of Bowling Green, Mary (Jim) Donald of Custar, Roberta (Dave) Starkey of Toledo, Melissa (Mark) Meyer of Vass, North Carolina, Jerry (Toby) Richard of Defiance; sister, Leona Sams of Wayne; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Heilman & Mary; first husband, James Patterson; second husband, James Richard; daughter, Amy Christine Patterson; son, Mark Richard; and sisters, Gertrude Kaetzel, and Jeanettie Pultz; daughter-in-law, Martha Patterson.
Versa was a Homemaker all her life, and was always very involved in her church & faith. She was a member of the Christ Bible Church in Dunbridge where she served as a Deaconess for many years, and was also a member of the Silver Cross Group where she served as Secretary. Among many hobbies, Versa enjoyed watching Tony Stewart in NASCAR, was a huge fan of Elvis, collecting Dolls, and bowling on various bowling leagues over the years. She was also an avid crafting extraordinaire, including quilting, woodworking, coloring, painting, and was an amazing seamstress. Versa hand made several costumes and dresses over the years, and even one of her daughter’s wedding dresses. Above all though, Versa’s greatest love in life was spending time with all of her family and friends, attending all of her family’s events, and absolutely loved her title of GG given to her by all of her great-grandchildren. Versa was also very proud of her husband and all of her family members that has served in the military, and really enjoyed traveling to celebrate their military services.
Friends will be received from 4-7 PM on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Additional viewing will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 10-11 AM at Barndt Funeral Home, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11 AM with Pastor Eric Reza & Pastor Melanie Haack officiating. Immediately following, burial will be at Bradner Cemetery near Bradner, Ohio. Due to Covid-19, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, the National Lymphedema Organization, or to Bridge Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to Versa’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.