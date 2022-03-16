Vernon J. Hiser, 90, of Gibsonburg, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Otterbein Portage Valley Nursing Home.
He was born on January 21, 1932 in Pemberville, the oldest son of Louis “Louie” and Madonna (Amos) Hiser. Vernon was a 1949 graduate of Pemberville High School. He married Nancy Neeb of Gibsonburg on October 24th, 1953.
His first job was with Kroger in Carey, Ohio and then went on to work for Martin Marietta in Woodville, Ohio. He worked in both the Maintenance and Research & Development departments, retiring in 1992 after 37 years.
Vernon was a very proud family man. Everything he did included his family, from vacations to working in their multiple gardens, butchering with his brother Gerald, making homemade ice cream, selling pumpkins and dew worms, and hunting/trapping/fishing with the family.
He was a member of Pemberville Presbyterian Church and enjoyed playing on the church’s dartball team. He enjoyed playing softball with the Jividen boys in his younger years. His hobbies also included raising and racing harness horses, umpiring, and selling hundreds of dozens of Amish eggs.
Of all his favorite things to do, engaging in a conversation was his favorite! Oh, how he loved to talk!! It was often said if you didn’t have at least a good hour to spare you better not stop in to Vernon and Nancy’s.
Surviving are their children, Tom (Luann) Hiser, Valerie (Bruce) Miller, Ron (Connie) Hiser, all of Gibsonburg, and Connie (Harold “Ted”) Titkemeier of Luckey; grandchildren, Brent (Rachel) Hiser, Jenelle (Ben) Miller, Jacob (Kate) Miller, Casey (Nicole) Miller, Stephanie (Alan) Bowsher, Matt (Jacquelyn) Hiser, Nathan (David) Titkemeier, Zach (Susan) Titkemeier, and Aaron Titkemeier; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister Margaret Wilka of Pemberville.
Vernon is preceded in death by his wife Nancy, parents, grandson Ben Miller, and brothers Gerald and Paul Hiser.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. at Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Crematory, Gibsonburg.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Herman-Veh Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Miller will officiate and burial will follow at Eisenhour Cemetery, Pemberville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pemberville Presbyterian Church, Gibsonburg Volunteer Fire Department or Life Outreach International.
