Vernice I. Ringer, 98, of Medina passed away peacefully of natural causes on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was born August 29, 1922, in Defiance County, Ohio to Carl & Pluma (nee Fitzcharles) Weisz.
She attended school in Defiance County, Ohio, including 8 years in a one-room schoolhouse and was employed after graduation at the General Electric Company in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She married her high school sweetheart, Elton C. Ringer, on December 12, 1943. He enlisted in the army during World War II and they moved to Georgia for his training. Elton went overseas and was eventually captured and became a Prisoner of War in Germany until he was liberated by Allied forces. Following military service discharge in 1946, they moved to Bowling Green, Ohio. Both were employed at BGSU. Vernice retired from the Registration and Records Department in 1988 and Dr. Ringer retired later after 42 years in finance administration.
During her years in Bowling Green, Vernice was an active member and long time Sunday School teacher at Trinity United Methodist Church. She participated in PTA, was a Girl Scout leader and delivered Wheeled Meals weekly for 37 years. She and her husband loved gardening, traveling and visiting family.
After her husband’s passing, she moved to Medina, Ohio in 2009 to be near family and enjoyed attending the Medina United Methodist Church with them. In recent years, she was known as the “snowflake lady” because she hand cut thousands of snowflakes and shared them with others…reminding everyone that God created us all to be unique just like snowflakes.
Vernice was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Elton Ringer, along with her parents and one sister, Letha Provines. She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Carol Starrick, Medina, Ohio and Elaine (Don) Zobrist, Farmington, New Mexico; 4 grandchildren, Jeffrey (Dawn), Joanna (Doug), Kristie, Kevin (Lindsay) and 6 great grandchildren, Camden, Owen, Mallory, Jensen, Mackenzie, and Ellie; two sisters Marian Maugel of Farmer, Ohio and Velma Osmun of DeLand, Florida, nieces and nephews. She treasured her family and they cherished her…always feeling her love.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vernice’s name to:
Elton & Vernice Ringer Education Scholarship Fund, B.G.S.U. Foundation, Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio 43403-0001
Medina United Methodist Church, 4747 Foote Road, Medina, Ohio 43402
Trinity United Methodist Church, 200 N. Summit Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402
Or to a charity of your choice.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the loving care given to Vernice for the past several years by the staff of Brookdale South and gratitude to Hospice personnel for their most recent support. Arrangements are being made through Waite & Sons Funeral Home in Medina, Ohio. Private burial will be in Bowling Green, Ohio at the Oak Grove Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
