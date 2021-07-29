Verlinda Ann (Yungmann) Flick, 84, of Deshler, Ohio passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Defiance.
She was born March 3, 1937 in Hamler, Ohio to Alfred F. and Altha E. (Rosebrook) Yungmann. On July 9, 1955 she married Neil R. Flick at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Deshler, Ohio.
Linda was a 1955 Graduate of Deshler High School. She retired from Patrick Henry Local Schools, where she served many years as Deshler Elementary School Secretary. Linda was a faithful member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Deshler. She especially had a passion for music, loved to sing and play the piano. Linda was also formerly a member of the Deshler Community Band.
She is survived by sons: Keith (Michele) Flick, Sylvania, Ohio; Rick (Pam) Flick, Deshler and Craig (Jody) Flick, Bowling Green, Ohio; Sisters; Arlene Powell, Evelyn Ward, Marian Hoops; Brothers; Jerry (Diane) Yungmann, Eugene (Sandy) Yungmann; Grandchildren, Brandon Flick, Amanda (Corey) Modrowski, Nyssa (Robert) Clark, Lacey (Shawn) Punches, Robert (Rachel) Flick, Joshua Flick Melody Flick; Great Grandchildren; Samuel Flick, Kaylee Modrowski, Logan Modrowski, Henry Clark, Emily Clark,Jaden Punches and Brooks Punches.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Neil.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday August 3, 2021 at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Deshler with Pastor Kurtis Freimuth officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Fellowship Hall followed by a graveside service at McComb Union Cemetery, McComb, Ohio.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler. Suggested memorials are to the Deshler Fireman’s Association and Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church.