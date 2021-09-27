Vera Nadia Balasz of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 23,2021. She was born August 31, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio to Virginia Nadia Lacik and Yaroslaw Balasz.
As a young girl, she attended St. Josephat Ukrainian Catholic School in Parma, Ohio and spent Saturday mornings at Ukrainian School. She graduated from Earnest E. Root High School in North Royalton in 1967. Following graduation she studied Art and French and received her undergraduate degree in 1971 continuing on to earn a Master’s Degree in French.
The next five years were spent working at the Wood County Auto Club in Bowling Green, being fortunate to be able to travel as a travel guide to many cities in the US including Hawaii and Mexico. After leaving the Auto Club she worked for 32 years at the Wood County Auditor’s Office before retiring. Vera loved her animals, books, art and nature…and garage sales. She continued to travel and especially loved the ocean.
Vera is survived by her sister Teresa Balasz of North Royalton, Ohio and significant other Bob Alba of Maumee, Ohio. She also leaves behind many beloved neighbors and friends including the Enriques Family who were always special to her.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Visitation will be held Friday at the Funeral Home from 1:00pm until the time of the service.
The family requests that those attending wear face masks.
