Vera M. Ritter, 93 years, died December 30, 2020 at the Otterbein Retirement Home of Pemberville, Ohio. Born on her grandfather’s farm near New Bavaria, Ohio on September 22, 1927 to Milo and Ruth (Brinkman) Hohenberger, she was the second of five children. Vera married Carl Leon Ritter on November 18, 1944 in Norman, Oklahoma, where he was stationed at the Naval Air Station in World War II.
After the war they raised their family of five children on the eastside of Toledo, moving to Oregon, Ohio and finally to Pemberville in retirement. She was a long-time member at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Toledo.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, daughter, Christine and grandson, Daniel. She is survived by four sons: Steven (Liesa),
John (Lana), Phillip (Anita), Edward, and by 11 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.
Family graveside services will take place at a later date. Memorials may take the form of contributions to a charity of the donor's choice.