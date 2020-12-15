Vera Farthing-Magsig, 90, of Maumee and formerly of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family.
Vera was born in Cygnet, Ohio on June 11,1930. She married Richard Farthing and he preceded her in death on August 28, 1984. She then married Dwight Magsig and he preceded her in death in 1997.
Vera is survived by her children: Janet (Loyd) Davis of Piqua and James (Marvene) Farthing of Whitehouse, Ohio; grandchildren: Brian (Beki) Farthing, Brent (Jennifer) Davis, April (Dan) Stalker, Steve (Laurie) Davis, Sarah (Peg) Monroe and David (Lor) Davis; 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great- grandchildren and a brother Terry Shupe.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Ronald and James Shupe and a sister Cherie Aufdencamp.
Vera was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Portage and enjoyed traveling all around the United States. She also enjoyed playing a good round of golf and was an excellent seamstress. Most of all, Vera enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who were her pride and joy.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., P.O Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Vera’s Celebration of Life Service will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the McComb Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Vera’s honor to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
