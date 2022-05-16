Vera Alice Mawer, age 102, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at The Country Homesteads, Ottsville, PA.Alice was born on February 3, 1920 in Wood County, OH to the late Floyd and Julia (Sutton) Pope. On October 16, 1938, she married Howard Mawer, who preceded her in death on March 16, 2007. Alice and Howard owned and operated Ducats Dry Goods and Ready Wear in Paulding for 50 years. She was a member of Calvary Bible Church where she was the church organist and taught Sunday school. Alice is survived by her children: Larry (Carol) Mawer, Paulding, OH; Kent (Jackie) Mawer, Elkhart, IN; Mark (Lisa) Mawer, Ackworth, GA; Marcia (James) Simcox, Pipersville, PA; 17 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, and 16 great-great grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Alice is preceded in death by her sister, Lucille LaBanc and an infant sister, Lois. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Den Herder Funeral Home with Pastor Richard “Bud” Larimore officiating. Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery, Grand Rapids, OH at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday.Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until time of services on Saturday at Den Herder Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Alice’s name to: Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN, 37214-0800.Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.

