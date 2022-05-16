Vera Alice Mawer, age 102, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at The Country Homesteads, Ottsville, PA.Alice was born on February 3, 1920 in Wood County, OH to the late Floyd and Julia (Sutton) Pope. On October 16, 1938, she married Howard Mawer, who preceded her in death on March 16, 2007. Alice and Howard owned and operated Ducats Dry Goods and Ready Wear in Paulding for 50 years. She was a member of Calvary Bible Church where she was the church organist and taught Sunday school. Alice is survived by her children: Larry (Carol) Mawer, Paulding, OH; Kent (Jackie) Mawer, Elkhart, IN; Mark (Lisa) Mawer, Ackworth, GA; Marcia (James) Simcox, Pipersville, PA; 17 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, and 16 great-great grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Alice is preceded in death by her sister, Lucille LaBanc and an infant sister, Lois. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Den Herder Funeral Home with Pastor Richard “Bud” Larimore officiating. Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery, Grand Rapids, OH at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday.Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until time of services on Saturday at Den Herder Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Alice’s name to: Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN, 37214-0800.Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Robot runaround: BG business owners say they are not getting timely payments by Starship
- Silhouettes will be repainted on Perrysburg water tower for $47,000
- Perrysburg will forfeit lacrosse game where AW player made slur
- BG man killed in motorcycle crash
- Findlay man guilty of BG arson, attempted murder
- Weston woman cited for endangering children
- Updated: Perrysburg lacrosse players leave game after racial comment
- BG Chamber hands out multiple awards at annual dinner
- Elmore woman pleads guilty to leaving the scene after hitting 2 juveniles in Lake Twp.
- Health department conducts inspections
Videos
Collections
- Otsego vs Eastwood, Friday, May 13, 2022
- BG vs Perrysburg, Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Otsego vs Lake, Monday, May 2, 2022
- Eastwood vs Rossford, Friday, April 29, 2022
- Otsego vs Eastwood, Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Perrysburg vs Anthony Wayne, Thursday, May 12, 2022
- BG vs Perrysburg, Monday, April 25, 2022
- Perrysburg vs BG, Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- BGSU football spring game, Saturday, April 23, 2022
- BGSU vs Toledo, Tuesday, May 10, 2022