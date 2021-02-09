Velma May Whitford, 84, of Weston, Ohio, passed away at home on February 6, 2021.
She was born in Defiance, Ohio on March 22, 1936 to Elmer and Bernadine (Feeney) Marihugh.
Velma was a member of the United Methodist Church in Weston. She retired from Campbell Soup Company and was a member of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting and watching football and NASCAR. Velma’s greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, George Hessler, Evelyn (Sandy) Wheeler, Selena (Travis) Nelson, Lillian (Robert) Hudson, Curtis Hessler, Harold (Liz) Hessler, David (Laura) Whitford, and Kim (Alan) Nobel-Blecher; stepchildren, Vilinda Whitford-Poore, Cathy (Kenny) Killian, James Whiteford Jr., Tammy (Randy) Sandford, Barb (Gary) Gustwiller and Deborah (Mark ) Harris; 36 grandchildren; 77 great grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Roberta “Bobbie” (Lowell) Elders, Janice (Richard) Nichols, and Bev Jo (John) Casper.
In addition to her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her husband, James; son, John Hessler, sisters, Joyce Huggins and Hope Axe; and brothers, Elmer Marihugh, Jr and John Robert Marihugh.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 3-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the State. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.