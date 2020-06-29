Vaughn D. “Jake” Feasel passed away Saturday, June 27 at Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green. He was 92 years old.
He was born November 2, 1927 to Ober H. Feasel and Sylvia (Brubaker) Feasel on Pelton Road, Bloomdale. He was the sixth of eight children in the family and the last surviving sibling at the time of his death. He grew up on a farm on Huffman Road and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
On September 3, 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Luette Smith, who survives in Bloomdale. The couple would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. He is also survived by their children: Lyn Cheatwood (Greg Bils), Mike (Rita) Feasel and Nick (Carroll) Feasel. Grandchildren include: Chad (Nancy) Cheatwood, Christy Gilliland, Michael Cheatwood, Allyson (Jordan) Harris, Molly Feasel, Kelsey Feasel (Nick Owens), and Kassie Feasel. Great-grandchildren : Mia, Jake and Katie Cheatwood, Sophia Gilliland, Landon Weilnau and Harper Lu Feasel.
Jake graduated from Bloomdale High School, serving as his class president for six years from seventh grade through his senior year.
He participated in football and basketball and was the team captain his senior year. Following high school, he served in the US Air Force.
He enjoyed sports and was a loyal supporter of the Elmwood athletic programs for the remainder of his life. He was a Charter Member of the Elmwood Athletic Boosters and served as secretary/treasurer for 3 years. He also led a team of volunteers that completed the interior of the Bloomdale Community Building, the site of many Feasel Reunions.
In 1959, along with his oldest brother, Lyle, he purchased the Bloomdale Lumber Company. During this time, they built approximately 45 new homes in Bloomdale, Findlay, Fostoria, Cygnet and New Riegel. During the 1980’s, his brother sold his portion of the business to Jake’s son, Mike and they continued to operate the business until 1989. Following a short retirement, his master woodworking skills led him to Haughawout Music Company where he helped restore wooden nickelodeons and other music machines.
Family vacations at Lost Lake, Michigan were one of Jake’s favorite memories. During later years, he and Lu traveled with friends and family to Alaska and the Caribbean, but the “best three days of his life” were spent at Disney World with Lu, his son, Nick and granddaughter, Kassie and friend Olivia.
Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations at the Feasel House were always a special time for the family and their guests.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Lyle (Alice) Feasel, Clifford Douane (Edith & Beverly), Hilda (Dallas) Sockrider, Donna (Jack) Coppler, Thelma (Merrill) Kerr, Eldon (Shirley) Feasel, and Larry (Ann) Feasel.
Friends will be received from 3-7 PM Wednesday (July 1, 2020) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio with a Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 AM Thursday (July 2, 2020) with Pastor Ron Merritt Officiating. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery in Bloom Township, Wood County with a bereavement luncheon to follow at the Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green, Ohio. Memorials may be made to the Elmwood Athletic Boosters. On-line condolences may be made to Jake’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.