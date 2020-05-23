Vanessa L. Graber May 23, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vanessa L. Graber, 66, of Pinckey, MI formerly of Hoytville, died May 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sentinel-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More Most Popular Articles Videos Collections ArticlesFood trucks open for business at fairgroundsBG man accused of urinating in store, cited twice for criminal trespassOverdose death reported in BG Videos CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Tweets by sentineltribune Events Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView