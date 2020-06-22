Treva A. Hutton, 93, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday June 21, 2020. She was born September 16, 1926 in Bowling Green to the late Fermont and Mary Helen (Patrick) Fluhart. She married Robert J. Hutton February 4, 1970 and he preceded her in death March 31, 2005.
Treva enjoyed dancing, cooking for her family, traveling and reading. Her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with her family.
She is survived by her children Cathleen Stoner of Northwood, Ohio and Brian (Rebecca) Miller of Fort Wayne, Indiana, grandchildren Justin, Logan, Megan, Rachel and Ian and great-grandchildren Jubilee and Everleigh.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Candace Miller.
Services will be private for the family with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
