Tony St. Clair II, 27, of Weston, Ohio passed away March 29, 2021.
Tony was born on January 1, 1994 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Tony St. Clair and Wanda (Garner) Clark.
Tony is survived by his parents, significant other: Brandi Baughman; son: Tony St. Clair III; sister Samantha St. Clair; brother David Garner; grandmother Beverly St. Clair; and nine nieces and nephews.
Tony was the first baby born at Wood County Hospital in 1994. He enjoyed being outdoors, going fishing, and riding his 4-wheeler. Tony was always finding a project to do and loved to keep busy. Tony’s pride and joy was his son. He was the best daddy ever. Tony was a very hands-on dad and wanted the best for him. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
Visitation for Tony will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 12-3 p.m. in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 20375 E. Taylor Street, Weston, Ohio.
Funeral services for Tony will be private for the family.
Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Tony's family