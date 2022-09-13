Tony D. Lewallen, 58, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away September 9, 2022.
He was born June 23, 1964 in Toledo, Ohio to Anna (Lewallen) Cline.
Tony enjoyed cook outs, watching action movies and camping with the grandkids. He took pride in teaching Domanick Daniels how to swim and fish. He was like a father to all the grandkids who knew him as “Papa Tony.”
He is survived by his mother Anna Cline of Rudolph, Ohio, siblings Helen Froman of Bowling Green, Kathryn Wernsing of Napoleon, Arthur (Sherry) Lewallen of Swanton, Marcia McFadden of Napoleon, John Lewallen of North Carolina, Becky Sharp of Colton, Ohio, Joel (MaryAnn) Lewallen of Whitehouse, Ronald Lewallen of Grand Rapids, Linda Stewart of Florida and Janice Lewallen of Texas. He is also survived by his partner of many years Michele Daniels and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday September 20, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family to assist with expenses.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.