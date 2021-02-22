Tommy R. Malone, 79, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday February 21, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 10, 1941 in Weston, Ohio to the late Ray and Alice (Bland) Malone. He married Reba Burke on October 17, 1964 and she preceded him in death on December 1, 2012.
Tom served his country proudly in the United States Army. He worked in Road Construction as a Roller Operator for Bowers Asphalt and Paving and Gerken Paving. He was a member of The Amvets #711.
He is survived by his son Greg (Grace) Ritchie of Bowling Green, brother Mike Malone of Rudolph, Ohio and sister Kay Boucher of Bowling Green, Ohio, four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Reba, and brother Dan Malone.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday February 24, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. His funeral service will be held on Thursday February 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green where full Military Honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail. Facial coverings will be required in the funeral home and social distancing will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The Wounded Warrior Project or The American Heart Association.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with Tom’s family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com