Tom Colaner, of Bowling Green, Ohio died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November 16, 2020.
Tom was born September 17, 1934 in Canton, OH to Nate and Mary Colaner. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Colaner; children, Karen Benford Smith of Greenville, SC; Tom (Martha) Colaner of Cincinnati, OH; Susan Hendrix (Dave) of Sylvania OH; Katie Schafer (Dave) of Cincinnati, OH; Ann Malone (Terry) of Bowling Green, OH; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Sharon, sister Doris Josten, brothers Bob Colaner, Don Colaner and Jerry Colaner.
Upon graduating from Timken Vocational High School, Tom served in the Army stationed in Hawaii with the 25th Infantry Division. He then went on to graduate from BGSU with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1960, and a Master’s Degree in Education in 1961. After graduation, he dedicated his life to education as Director of Admissions at BGSU and then as Regional Director for ACT for 35 years until he retired in 2005. Tom was elected as the first President of the BGSU Falcon Club, and was a member of the BGSU Football 1959 National Championship Team, which was inducted into the Bowling Green Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.
Personally and professionally, Tom touched the lives of many people with his unique sense of humor, his genuine care and concern for those around him. Tom leaves behind many fond, funny memories that made him one of a kind.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the BGSU Falcon Football Enhancement Fund #300119, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green, Ohio. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.