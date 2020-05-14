Timothy W. Hamm, age 60, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.
Tim was a Water Technician with Aqua America based in Wimberly, Texas for 30 years. He was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233. Tim enjoyed working on cars and taking things apart and putting them back together.
Timothy Wayne Hamm was born on November 9, 1959 in Defiance, the son of Vincent Dale and Catherine Darlene (Throop) Hamm. He married Yolanda Denise Stevens on June 20, 1981 in Custar, Ohio and she preceded him in death on November 5, 2012.
Tim is survived by his son, Cody W. Hamm, of Bryan; sisters Pam Pennington, of Toledo and Connie Hamm, of Ravenna, Ohio; brothers, Charlie Throop, of Locust Grove, Georgia and Danny Hamm, of Weston; his sweetie, Brenda Bundy, of Bryan; stepmother, Glendean Hamm, of Oakwood; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Jasmine Nicole Hamm; brother, Roger Hamm; sister, Peggy Gallagher; and grandparents, Oren and Dora Throop.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, there will be no immediate visitation or services.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.
Memorial donations may be made to the family in care of Krill Funeral Service to help with funeral expenses.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.