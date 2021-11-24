On Thursday, October 28, 2021, Timothy J Steinmiller, 59, went to his eternal resting place in Heaven that his Lord and Savior prepared for him, where he is free of earthly pains after a long battle with illness.
Tim was born to Leonard J. and Helen F. (McGraw) Steinmiller in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1980 then continued his education, graduating from the University of Toledo where he earned a degree in Engineering. Tim enjoyed a career as an Industrial Engineer.
He was an avid ZZ Top fan, most likely their biggest. Tim enjoyed playing the Guitar, Keyboard and Harmonica as he was self-taught and played since he was a teenager. In his early life Tim played in a few small bands as the lead guitarist.
Tim was proceeded in death by both of his parents, as well as his niece Stephanie, nephews Derrick and Jackson and brother in law Jerry Hinz.
He is survived by his daughters Maggie (Tyler) Dreier, and Madalyn Steinmiller, as well as his granddaughter Mila. He is also survived by his four siblings, and many nieces and nephews.
Services and internment will be private; the family suggests contributions in Tim’s memory be made to the American Heart Association.