Timothy L. Hang, 63, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 1, 2021.
He was born on January 30, 1958 to the late Louis and Dorothy (Osborn) Hang. He is survived by his siblings: Susan Ashenfelter; Rodger (Faye) Hang; Bette Blair (Dennis Romaker), Mary (Tim) Goble , Missi (George) Rustemeyer; 2 nieces; 4 nephews; 2 great-nephews; special friend Betty Feller Duquette and his faithful dog, Miah.
Tim graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1976 and went on to work in construction as a drywall installer and finisher. He worked for his brother-in-law, (Goble Drywall), for several years. He was a member of the Local 7 Union IUPAT and retired February 1, 2021 after 20 years of service.
He enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing softball, and watching LSU football. Tim spent a lot of his time outdoors enjoying nature, reading, and bird watching. He loved cooking, smoking meats, kitchen dancing, entertaining, and being around family, friends and his dog Miah. Tim was a man after God’s own heart.
Memorial Contributions in Tim’s Honor may be gifted to Wood County Humane Society. Visitation for Tim will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 4:00 pm until the time of his funeral service at 7:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.