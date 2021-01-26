Timothy E. Wiseman, 57, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday January 24, 2021. He was born on June 11, 1963 to Earl and Sharon (Meade) Wiseman.
He was a graduate of Elmwood High School and was actively involved in the Boy Scouts over the years. Tim served for many years as a member of the Jerry City Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Cloverdale United Methodist Church and volunteered with the AGAPE food pantry. Tim truly enjoyed spending time outdoors kayaking, hiking, fishing and camping but found his greatest joy spending time with his family.
Tim is survived by his brothers Charles (Gwen) Wiseman and Earl (Missy) Wiseman as well as his sisters Vickie (Chuck) Grimm and Jenny (Mike) Myers. He is also survived by his nieces Holly Grimm (Justin Baumer), Abbey (John) Porter, Ellie Wiseman, Emily and Allison Myers, Becky Moore and Charity Moore as well as his nephews David (Danielle) Wiseman, Nicholas (Marissa Smith) Wiseman, Christian (Kennedy) Karl, Zachary Wiseman, and Adam (Anthony) Wiseman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Roy and Luella Wiseman and Sulvira Ward and Earl Meade, son Timothy “T.C” Wiseman and nephew Matthew Wiseman.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday February 6, 2021 at Cloverdale United Methodist Church, 8984 Kramer Rd. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Visitation will take place from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Pastor Rosanne Kalinowski will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made out to the family in Tim’s honor.
Services have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street. (419)352-2132
To leave an online condolence or share a fond memory with the Wiseman family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com