Timothy A. Rucki Jr., 64, of Bradner, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born on December 7, 1956 in Toledo, OH to Timothy A. and Norma J. (Hohn) Rucki Sr. He attended St. Francis and Woodward High Schools. He would later meet and marry Cynthia K. Prisk in Pemberville, OH. Timothy and Cynthia would celebrate 30 years together.
He was a truck driver, working for various companies including: Buffalo Fuel, Morrow’s Trucking in Lake Township and the last 20 years for Fed-Ex Freight. Spending time with his family always remained his first love. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Pointe Place. He also enjoyed the outdoors, including: hunting, fishing and gardening. His other joy was cooking and he excelled at bottling his own wine and beer.
In addition, to his wife Cynthia, he is survived by his children: Lucas A. Rucki, Derek C. Rucki, Jeremy J. (Holli) Prisk, Lana A. Prisk, and 4 grandchildren. Mother: Norma J. Rucki, brother: Christopher A. (Sandy) Rucki, 3 nieces and 1 nephew. Timothy was preceded in death by his father: Timothy Sr., and an infant daughter, Melissa.
Timothy will be laid to rest at a family Committal Service, in Eisenhour Cemetery. A Celebration of Life in memory of Timothy, will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of contributions to: The family (c/o Cynthia Rucki). Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com