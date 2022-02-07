Tim H. Ernsthausen, 67, of Pemberville, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Tim was born on June 20, 1954, to Howard and Margaret (Boggs) Ernsthausen in Bowling Green, OH. On October 12, 1974 he married his childhood sweetheart whom he has been with since the 7th grade, Cindi J. Ruch at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in New Rochester, OH. Tim and Cindi have raised 2 children and have celebrated over 47 years of marriage together.
In addition to being a lifelong farmer, Tim was a Truss and Sales Representative for 40 plus years, most recently at Carter Building Components. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where his ministries included, Church Council and Past President of Council. Tim enjoyed spending time at his lake home and was a member of The Hamilton Lake Association. It was there that he enjoyed being captain of his pontoon boat, playing euchre with friends and spending time with family. His greatest joy was watching his kids and granddaughters in all of their fun activities.
In addition to his wife Cindi, Tim survived by his children: Wes (Lori) Ernsthausen of Pemberville and Cassie Ernsthausen of Bowling Green. Grandchildren: Emily and Lainey Ernsthausen. Brother, David (Linda) Ernsthausen of Bowling Green, brother-in-law, Jeff (Laurie) Ruch of Pemberville, mother-in-law, Jane Ruch of Bowling Green, nephews, Clayton and Parker and niece, Korie. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends will be received 3-7 p.m., Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Marsh and Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105 in Pemberville. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, February 11, 2022 at St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 14545 New Rochester Rd, New Rochester/Pemberville. There will be an addition time of visitation from 10 a.m., until time of service. Officiating will be, Rev. Jake Nekoranec. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial take the form of contributions to: St Paul’s Lutheran Church, or the American Heart Association.
Tim will be laid to rest in Fish Cemetery, Pemberville, OH. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.