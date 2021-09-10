Tim Elmer, age 60, died unexpectedly on September 6, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.
Tim was born in Sandusky, Ohio to Jerry and Pat Elmer on December 13, 1960.
Tim grew up in Bowling Green, Ohio and attended Ridge Elementary School, Bowling Green Middle School, and was a graduate of Bowling Green High School in 1979.
He married Melanie Stone in 1989 and later divorced in 2011.
Tim was passionate about Florida State football and a diehard Dallas Cowboy fan. In the 90s, Tim took his dad to see the Cowboys play in the Super Bowl. He also loved the Cincinnati Reds and had quite a collection of baseball cards. He was the proud owner of “The Ballbusters,” a fantasy football team that allowed him to spend time and compete with some of his closest and lifelong buddies.
Tim was a great friend and will be missed greatly.
Tim is survived by his brother Chris.