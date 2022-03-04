It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas W. Morlock. His death is the outcome of a tragic auto accident he and his wife, Durleen, were involved in on Feb. 11, 2022 in Mesa, AZ. He gave it his all for over a week while in the Neuro Trauma ICU at Banner Desert Medical Center but his injuries were too severe to overcome.
Surviving is his wife of 66 years, Durleen A. (Krebs) Morlock, children Jacquelyn (Jeffrey) Wolff, Catherine (John) Kwapich, Sandra Rokicki, and Gregory Morlock, grandchildren Valerie Kwapich (Matt Clark), Carrie (Brian) Miller, Christopher (Nyleen) Wolff, Kyle (Holly) Wolff, Rachel Rokicki, Corey Kwapich, Karli (David) Sells, Cara Wolff, Jason Rokicki, Grady Morlock, Hayden Morlock, Harrison Morlock, great-grandchildren Elayna Rokicki, Logan Miller, Aubrie Wolff, Paige Wolff, Bennett Sells and sister Janice (Richard) Tolles.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence W and Helena L (Coutchure) Morlock, brother David Morlock and great-grandchildren: Triplets Claire, Oliver, and Hudson Miller.
Tom worked for 40 years at Libbey Owens Ford Glass Co, Rossford, OH as a journeyman millwright. After retiring, he worked part-time at Mid-American Bank, Bowling Green, OH. He was a member of St Rose Catholic Church, Local 9, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and the U.S. Naval Reserves. Tom loved wintering in Arizona, competing in shuffleboard, golfing with his son, grandsons, and friends, and woodworking.
Tom took great pride in attending great/grandchildren’s activities and sporting events and spending time with family and friends. Tom’s friendly demeanor, his warm smile, and his gentle wit will be remembered… always!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: St Rose School for Tuition Assistance or The Ike and Ella Fund (Funeral expense assistance for Infant loss).
Visitation will be held at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 East Front St. Perrysburg, OH 43551 on Friday March 11, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. –12:00 p.m. The funeral mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. Facial coverings will be required in the church. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
