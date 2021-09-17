Thomas Vince Neal (Vinny), 66 of Rossford, OH passed away on September 13th, 2021.
Vince was born on October 20th, 1954, to Sam and Thelma Neal in Shreveport, Louisiana. He moved to Northwest Ohio with his family and then Graduated from Perrysburg Highschool. He then chose to serve in the United States Navy on the Aircraft Carrier the U.S.S. John F. Kennedy as an aviation mechanic and earned many medals and ribbons including the Navy Expert Shot Metal and the Navy Marksmanship Ribbon. After leaving the Navy he met and married Stacey Spilker. They have 2 daughters, Abbie and Mollie. He retired from Johns Manville in Waterville, Ohio in 2012 after many dedicated years there. Vince loved spending time with his family and friends, had a passion for motorcycles, good cigars, and was a n avid gun and weapons collector. He was a lifetime New Orleans Saints and LSU tiger’s fan. Vince was an exceptional husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He was always there to lend a hand or an ear to listen. He had a rare generosity and kindness. He always had a story to tell or advice to give. He loved to laugh and had a very strong Christian faith. He will be greatly missed by so many lives that he has lovingly been a part of. He is survived by his “cutie” wife Stacey of 42 years, daughters: Abbie (Carl) and Mollie (Anthony Snyder), Brother; Kent (Marion), Sister; Melody (Steve Bancer), Brother-in-law; Tom (Yvonne), Sister-in law; Missy (Steve Toney), Grandchildren; Amilie, Mason, Kodie, Kindallyn, and Addisyn, and his lifelong best friend Mark Brown.
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends on Saturday October 16th at UFCW Local 75, 7442 International Drive, Holland OH from 1pm to 4pm. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that you may make a donation to Habegger Funeral Services.com , or to the GoFund Me that is set up under Thomas Neal to help pay for end of life costs and services.