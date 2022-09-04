Thomas Tracy Gibbs, 89, of Bowling Green, formally of Haskins, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2022. He was born January 29, 1933 in Haskins, Ohio to the late Elmer and Naomi (Bemis) Gibbs. He married Frances Jean Heller on August 23, 1952 and she preceded him in death in 2013.
Tom was a 1951 graduate of Haskins High School. He was a commercial painter and decorator by trade, a career that spanned over 42 years. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. Tom was a captain for the Haskins/Middleton Township volunteer fire department for many years. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Haskins, the HOA of Summerfield Condo Association in Bowling Green, and the Wakeman Masonic Lodge in Waterville.
Tom was Mr. Fix-It and could often be seen driving around Summerfield in his golf cart lending a hand to his family, friends, and neighbors. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed dancing with his wife, Fran.
He is survived by his children Dee Niles of Swanton, Terri Henning of Bowling Green and Richard Gibbs of Lexington, KY, children-in-law Tim and Jody, grandchildren Miranda, Lauren, Collin, Nicole, and Christian, and great-grandchildren Tierra, Emma, Branden, Kara, Lenna, Presley and twins on-the-way. He is also survived by his brother Gordon Gibbs and sister Joan Zink.
Along with his wife Frances, Tom was preceded in death by his daughter Robin, grandson Casey, and sisters Donna Schadenfroh, Verna Brown and Ruth Hanei.
Services for Tom will be private with burial at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville, Ohio. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Tontogany, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the Wood County Humane Society.