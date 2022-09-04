Thomas Tracy Gibbs, 89, of Bowling Green, formally of Haskins, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2022. He was born January 29, 1933 in Haskins, Ohio to the late Elmer and Naomi (Bemis) Gibbs. He married Frances Jean Heller on August 23, 1952 and she preceded him in death in 2013.

Tom was a 1951 graduate of Haskins High School. He was a commercial painter and decorator by trade, a career that spanned over 42 years. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. Tom was a captain for the Haskins/Middleton Township volunteer fire department for many years. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Haskins, the HOA of Summerfield Condo Association in Bowling Green, and the Wakeman Masonic Lodge in Waterville.