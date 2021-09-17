Thomas “ Tom” E. Utz, 70, of Perrysburg, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital. Tom graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in 1968 and was drafted into the United States Army in 1969; serving from 1970-1971.
He worked for Chrysler Machining in Perrysburg for over 36 years, retiring in 2008. Tom is a current member of the Perrysburg American Legion Post #28. He was always helping others. He was available for painting houses, remodeling and would help anyone move. He enjoyed fishing; especially the local Walleye Runs and fishing trips in Canada with family and friends. He liked woodworking and would gift his extended family many unique pieces. Tom will be remembered for his smirk, jokes and his giving outlook on life.
Tom is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathy. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron.
Friends and family will be received Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. The family requests any individual who is not vaccinated to please wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s name to The American Legion Post # 28, 130 W. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551, Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.