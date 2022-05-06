Thomas “Tom” E. Ridenour, 72, of Rossford, Ohio came to the end to a long battle with cancer and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at his home. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 9, 1949 to Adeline (Smith) and Gerald Ridenour.
Tom was a warehouse manager at Hunt Wesson, Con Agra, and PBE of Bowling Green. Tom was also a farmer. He had a passion for antique tractor pulling. Tom was a faithful member of Rossford United Methodist Church and his faith made him a caring and compassionate man. He sang in the choir, was a lay leader at church, he distributed communion to the sick and loved playing Santa Claus to children during the holiday season. Tom coached Little League Baseball. He also was a member of the Masonic.
Tom is survived by his wife and best friend of 32 years, Janice (Yager) Blosser Ridenour; sons, Scott Thomas (Perputaul) Ridenour and Shad T. (Celest) Ridenour; stepsons, Keith (Becky) Blosser, and Toby (Christyn) Blosser; grandchildren, Jacob (Haley) Ridenour, Daniel Ridenour and Geneveive Ridenour; step grandchildren, Samantha and Grant Blosser, Jeremiah and Jolene Zelling, Justin and Rachel Yoder, Brady and Eliza Blosser; and numerous extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carol (Tom) Schultz.
Friends will be received at Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd, Rossford, Ohio 43460 (419-666-1566) on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 2:00 PM-8:00 PM. Visitation will continue Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM with a funeral service at 11:00 AM at Rossford United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Hwy, Rossford, Ohio. Burial will be private. Memorial donations in Tom’s name may be made to Wounded Warriors or a Cancer Research. Online condolences may be left at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.