Thomas Robert Lewallen, 84, of Cygnet, died peacefully on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
Tom was born January 1, 1938, in Fostoria, OH, the first born child of Robert E. and Evelyn M. (Walters) Lewallen. He was a 1956 graduate of Montgomery Local School. He married Sandra S. Shafer on May 17, 1963, in McComb, OH.
She preceded him in death on October 1, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Gloria Bridenstine.
For decades, Tom was a self-employed masonry and stone contractor, a profession he enjoyed along with his son, Ted. His craftsmanship can be observed on countless homes and businesses in Wood and surrounding counties. Among these is BG landmark Pagliai’s Pizza on South Main Street. Early in his career, Tom was employed by Dean Brothers Block & Tile Construction Company.
Tom and Sandy enjoyed volunteering for the community, mainly with the Portage Center Arbor Gleaners. Tom and Ted volunteered together in the community using their masonry skills to make improvements at local cemeteries and Elmwood School. They also served as missionaries in Haiti, where they helped build a school.
Tom served in the Ohio Army National Guard for 8 years.
Tom and Sandy did everything together. They loved their season-long winter trips to Florida and trips elsewhere across the country. They visited all 50 states in their travels. At home, Tom loved to putter in his workshop, working with wood, and restoring tractors along with farming and raising livestock. Tom and Sandy loved yard work and gardening. They grew a variety of beautiful flowers and vegetables, including particularly delicious asparagus that they loved sharing with friends.
In 1998, Tom and Sandy were recipients of the Wood Soil and Water Conservation District’s Farm Beautification Award.
Tom is survived by his children, Ted (Kelly) and Lori (Bret); grandchildren, Andrew (Amanda), Adam, Tegan, and Elizabeth; sisters, Princess and Fay; brother, Fred (Teresa); nieces and nephews.
Tom loved country and gospel music. He was a member of the Mt. Zion United Brethren Church. His interment will be at the church cemetery, alongside Sandy, his devoted wife of 57 years.
Family and friends are invited to attend Tom’s funeral service at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Barndt Funeral Home, 212 W. South St., Wayne, with Rev. Douglas Cooper officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
No flowers please.
Contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice or to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to Tom’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.