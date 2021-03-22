Thomas R. Hilty, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday March 19, 2021. He was born May 29, 1943 in Gary, Indiana to the late Karl and Fay (Mallender) Hilty. He married Tamara A. Monk on January 3,1986 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Tom attended Indiana University, Western State University of Colorado, University of New Mexico and Bowling Green State University where he obtained his Master of Fine Arts degree. He was an Emeritus Professor of Art at BGSU from 1986-1994. He was the Director of the School of Art at BGSU from 1986-1994. He served on the Board of Directors (SACI) Studio Art Centers International in Florence, Italy from 1992-2001 and was also an Emeritus Trustee for SACI from 2002-2010. Tom was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green. He was also a grateful member of Saturday Morning Men’s Al-Anon Group.
For all his talents as a respected and renown fine artist, his gifts as a professor and an administrator, he was a very quiet and humble man. As a teacher, he gave tirelessly to his students in hands on studio classes , giving generously of his time and talent to develop students’ confidence and skills. He was very honored and proud of working on the new Fine Arts Center at BGSU and establishing a working relationship with SACI in Florence, Italy. It made it possible for many students and faculty to have the opportunity to study and work in Florence.
Tom was married to Erlynne Johnson and had two talented and wonderful children, Gregory and Lora. In 1986, he married Tamara Monk and had another talented and wonderful son, James. Tom and Tam taught and did art together for over three and a half decades, drawing much of their inspiration for their art from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where they have a cabin. He loved to fish. They share a deep and abiding Catholic faith which grew over the years and both consider an unmerited blessing.
Tom was born on the same day, May 29th, as his Mother and Grandmother, which was another one of his many blessings. He was preceded in death by his brother Karl Edward Jr. as well as his parents, Karl and Fay Hilty.
Surviving is his loving wife Tamara, three children, Greg (Penwarat), Lora (Matthew), and James. Grandchildren Nick, Lanna, Clara, and Jackson. His sister Mary (Mike) Benko, nephew Chad (Jill) Benko, niece Erin (Brent) Swartz, great nephews Grant, Brodie, and Braxton. Former wife Erlynne (Jack) Sutton. They are many other relations and friends he dearly loved and cherished.
Visitation will be held Thursday March 25, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster. A Rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday March 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 150 S. Enterprise St., Bowling Green. Father Tom McQuillen and Father Mark Davis will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be given to Tom Hilty Scholarship at BGSU or St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
