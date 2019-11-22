Thomas R. Carnicom, 82, of Findlay, OH, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Blanchard Valley Hospice.
Per his request, there are no services.
Posted: Friday, November 22, 2019 9:00 am
Thomas R. Carnicom, 82, of Findlay, OH, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Blanchard Valley Hospice.
Per his request, there are no services.
Posted in Obituaries on Friday, November 22, 2019 9:00 am.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]