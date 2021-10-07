The world has lost the light of the beautiful soul of Thomas P. Reicosky and heaven is rejoicing. Tom was called to Almighty God on October 5th, 2021 after a valiant fight against lymphoma. He was a kind, generous person loved by all privileged to know him. Neighbors called him the mayor of the street. He loved being outdoors and was an avid gardener. He also was a bird watcher, able to attract a nesting pair of bluebirds. Other passions included playing euchre, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed being with his friends at a coffee group.
Missing him greatly is his high school sweetheart and wife of 55 years Sue (Davis), as well as his daughters Chris (Steve) Osmon and Kathy (Thad) Allen, along with grandchildren Teah, Elle, Aidan, Kinsey, Grant and Tatum. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Helen (Velovitch) Reicosky. He loved joking and teasing, always in a kind way. He was an active member of St. Aloysius Church. Visitation for Tom will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 3:00 pm until the time of a rosary service at 6:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. His funeral Mass will be offered by Fr. Tom McQuillen Saturday October 9, 2021 at 10:30 am in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 Enterprise Street, Bowling Green. Interment will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom’s honor may be gifted to St. Aloysius Catholic Church, St. Aloysius Catholic School, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Tom’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.