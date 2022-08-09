Thomas L. Wolfe, 79, passed on to his heavenly home on August 7, 2022 at 7:20 a.m. He was born June 23, 1943 to Rollie and B. Burdell (Stearns) Wolfe who are now deceased. He was also preceded in death by his sisters Margaret (Wolfe) Rose and Sharon (Wolfe) Blank.

Thomas graduated from Scott High School in Toledo, Ohio in 1963 and joined the U.S. Navy for 4 years between 1963-1967. He started working at Bonded Gas Station in Fostoria, Ohio when he met his wife Linda Parsons in 1970. They were married on October 17, 1970. She survives and they enjoyed over 51 years of laughter and love together.