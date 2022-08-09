Thomas L. Wolfe, 79, passed on to his heavenly home on August 7, 2022 at 7:20 a.m. He was born June 23, 1943 to Rollie and B. Burdell (Stearns) Wolfe who are now deceased. He was also preceded in death by his sisters Margaret (Wolfe) Rose and Sharon (Wolfe) Blank.
Thomas graduated from Scott High School in Toledo, Ohio in 1963 and joined the U.S. Navy for 4 years between 1963-1967. He started working at Bonded Gas Station in Fostoria, Ohio when he met his wife Linda Parsons in 1970. They were married on October 17, 1970. She survives and they enjoyed over 51 years of laughter and love together.
Along with his wife Linda, Thomas is survived by his daughter Sarah (Wolfe) Wilder of Ashtabula, Ohio; 3 granddaughters Anastasia Wolfe of North Baltimore, Ohio, Morgan Grass of Whitehouse, Ohio and Mazlyn Wilder of Bowling Green, Ohio. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins from Toledo and Fostoria.
He was a member of Christ’s Bible Church in Dunbridge, Ohio. Thomas loved the Lord and was looking forward to his heavenly home prepared for him as Jesus promised. Praise the Lord for Tom’s humor in life.
Public visitation for Thomas will be held on Friday August 19, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Private family burial will take place in Olive Branch Cemetery in McClure, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.