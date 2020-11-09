Thomas L. Sattler, age 79 passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on November 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Tom was born on January 11, 1941 in Perrysburg to Merlin and Leona (Rahe) Sattler, the third of three children. He graduated from Rossford H.S. in 1958 where he met the love of his life, Judith (Steward) and they were married on June 24, 1961. They had two sons (Todd & Troy) and two grandchildren (Abby & Griffin) whose activities they loved to attend over the years.
He started his career at the Standard Oil Company in Toledo as an auditor. He then worked for Merchants Accounting & Tax Service as an accountant in Toledo while also overseeing multiple locations in Northwest Ohio. In 1982, Tom formed his own firm and started Sattler & Associates in Perrysburg. He was passionate about his business and his clients for over 30 years. It was a family practice where Judy worked after retiring from Owens Corning Fiberglass and Libbey-Owens-Ford. This is also where Todd and Troy got their start in the business world.
Tom’s other passion was sports, especially the Detroit Tigers. He excelled in basketball and baseball while in high school and was part of the 1957 Rossford baseball team that went to the state semi-finals in Columbus.
Tom was a loyal member of Grace Church in Perrysburg. He also was a proud member of the Scottish Rite, where he just celebrated his 50th anniversary. Tom was a member of the Phoenix Lodge #123 F&AM, and the Zenobia Temple Lancers unit.
His love of athletics carried over to the golf course where he and Judy enjoyed golfing with many friends at Heatherdowns CC and Toledo CC. Their golf adventures took them from Northern Michigan to Florida and their ultimate golfing experiences at Pebble Beach, where they also celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. Tom was very proud of the 3 hole-in-ones he scored in his golf career.
Tom will truly be missed by family and friends who knew what a kind and gentle soul he was.
Tom is survived by his wife Judy of 59 years, son Todd (Julie) of Perrysburg, son Troy who resides in Los Angeles and grandchildren Abby and Griffin. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Roberta Cajka and brother Ronald Sattler.
Friends will be received at Witzler Shank Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 3:00 PM-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be at Grace Church, 601 East Boundary St, Perrysburg on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Online condolences may be left at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Toledo Hospital’s Neuro ICU Unit and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Tributes can be made to Hospice or Grace Church in lieu of flowers.