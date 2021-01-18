Thomas L. Richard, age 61, of Bloomdale, Ohio passed away on Saturday (January 16, 2021) at his home. He was born on December 7, 1959 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Derwin & Kathleen (Langston) Richard.
Surviving is his sister, Jody (Kelly Puckett) Richard of Rural Retreat, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Derwin & Kathleen; brother, Jeffrey Richard; sister, Lesa Richard.
Thomas was a 1978 Graduate of Elmwood High School. He was retired from Robert Blue Trucking in Hamler, Ohio and he also had worked for the Bloom Township and the former Shorty’s Recovery.
Friends will be received from 3-6 PM Wednesday (January 20, 2021) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday at 6:00 PM with Pastor Randy Wickard officiating. Due to Covid-19 masks are required and social distancing will be observed
A private graveside burial will take place on Thursday (January 21, 2021) at Weaver Cemetery in Bloom Township. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Barndt Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. On-line condolences may be made to Thomas’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.
, could you please add this