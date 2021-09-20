Thomas L. Bollinger, 82, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday, September 17, 2021.
He was born on May 1, 1939 in Toledo, Ohio to John and Mary (Cummings) Bollinger.
Tom attended Holland High School before enlisting in the United States Army, in which he served from 1957-1963. He then worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation for 41 years before retiring in 2010.
Tom loved researching genealogy, spending time reading, and taking walks. He also found great joy in spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children Jennifer (Bollinger) McKee of Findlay, Ohio, Kim (David) Barnes of Bowling Green, Ohio, Daniel (Patricia) Low of Mebane, North Carolina, and Darren (Christy) Low of Columbia, South Carolina. Also surviving are grandchildren Connor and Dylan McKee, Shelby (Quinn) Miller, Adam Barnes, Jacob Low, Jeremy Low, Nicholas Low, Cooper Low, Stephanie (Devin) Spencer, and Nathan and Jessica Low, as well as great-grandchildren Elaina and Vivian Spencer; his sister Maureen Martin and nieces and nephews Troy (Mina) Anaya, Bryon Anaya, Paul (Dawn) Martin III, Kelly (Robert) Iblings and Cassie (John) Brumbaugh.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary, as well as his brother James Bollinger and his brother-in-law Paul Martin Jr.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in Tom’s honor to the Wood County Unit of the American Cancer Society or the Wood County Public Library.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street.
