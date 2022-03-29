Thomas Joseph Mack, 72, passed away at his home in Cygnet, OH on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. He was born on November 24, 1949, in Lima to the late Joseph and Jean (Kenny) Mack.
Following graduation from Perrysburg High School, he attended Bowling Green State University and earned a degree in Chemistry. Tom retired from the BP Company following 30 years of service.
Tom shared a quiet life in the country with his life partner, Don Baney. He enjoyed cooking, gardening and taking care of his many canines. Tom was especially known for his fried chicken and cherry pies. He was a model train enthusiast and even laid tracks in his backyard garden. Tom was an avid pinochle and euchre player. He was the first to bring out the cards at family gatherings. He was the instigator of many “gotcha lasts.”
Tom had a large heart with a big smile for everyone. He never met a stranger. Strangers were not likely to forget him. He brought the fun to the party.
In addition to Don Baney, Tom is survived by his brother, Ken (Barbara) Mack; sister-in-law, Debbie Mack (Greg) Bilbrey, nieces and nephews: Bryan (Anna) Mack, Amy Mack (Dan) White, Rebecca Mack (Duke) Brantley and Benjamin (Jessica) Mack; and their families.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Robert “Bob” Mack.
All services will be private. Burial will be in Bechtel Cemetery, Allen Township. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.