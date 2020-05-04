LEIPSIC – Thomas Gordon Jorgensen, Sr. of Leipsic, and formerly of Findlay died 5:15 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was born October 24, 1926 in Devils Lake, ND to the late Antone M. and Iva (Abby) Jorgensen. He married Dorothy Ruth Rivett on July 6, 1975, and she survives in Leipsic. He had previously been married to Wanda Moffitt.
He is survived by 2 children: Thomas G. (Rae) Jorgensen, Jr. of Van Buren and Cheryl F. (Jorgensen) Martinez of Gahanna; 4 Grandchildren: Katherine Martinez, Rhonda Jorgensen, Michael (Makalie) Jorgensen and Aaron Jorgensen and 6 great-grandchildren: Ezekiel, Jory, Brant, Chase, Mason and Elizabeth.
Thomas is preceded in death by 5 sisters and 3 brothers.
Thomas retired from the US Navy serving during WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He was the Past President of the Navy Fleet Reserve.
The family will hold a private service at a later date. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Blanchard Valley Hospital's 4th Floor for the compassionate and loving care they showed Tom.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Blanchard Valley Hospital’s 4th Floor for the compassionate and loving care they showed Tom.