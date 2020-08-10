Thomas Gordon, 83, of Grand Rapids, OH passed away Sunday August 9, 2020 at his residence. Tom was born in Grand Rapids, OH to the late Clair and Arma Gordon. Besides his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his brother: Edgar Gordon; sisters: Bobbie Geirig and Patricia Figera.
Left to cherish Tom’s memory is his loving wife: Betty Gordon; daughter: Angela Gordon or Grand Rapids, OH; son: James Gordon of McClure, OH; grandchild: Jordan Smith; and his sister: Peggy VanGundy.
Tom graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1954 and following he graduated from Davis Business School. Tom served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 until 1959. He was stationed in Bitburg Air Base, Germany and McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey.
Tom was a 50 year member of Grand Rapids Masonic Lodge, Grand Rapids Eastern Stars, a lifetime member of Calvary United Methodist Church. Tom received the volunteer citizen of the year for Grand Rapids. He loved gardening, golfing, singing and watching sports. Tom’s true love was spending time with his family, friends, and volunteering. Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend who will be forever missed.
Visitation will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church, 24362 3rd Street, Grand Rapids, OH on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Masonic Services will follow at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. also at Calvary United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Beaver Creek Cemetery.
