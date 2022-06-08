Thomas Edward Tinney, age 79, of Perrysburg, OH passed away June 6, 2022. He was born October 20, 1942, five houses from where he lived his entire life, to William and Betty (Elderman) Tinney. Tom graduated from Rossford High School in 1960. He was employed as a troubleshooter for Toledo Edison for 33 ½ years. Tom was a member of the Rossford Eagles for 23 years.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Thomas (Shiela) Tinney, Tracy Eaker, and Mark (Rachel) Tinney; 8 grandchildren, Mason Tinney, Emily Misao, Madison Tinney, Shannon Helbing, Charish Gilleispie, Samantha Helbing, James Helbing, and Chelsea Helbing; 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers, William (Kathy) Tinney and Michael (Margaret) Tinney. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Joanne (Zane) Cordell, and Vickie Keller.
A Memorial Service for Tom will be held June 25 at 1 pm at the Rossford Eagles.