Thomas Edward Harbauer, 90, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on March 31, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was born at Chapman Hospital in Perrysburg, on March 26, 1931, the son of Earl W. and Zelma A. (Britten) Harbauer.
Tom was a graduate of St. Rose School, Class of 1945, and Perrysburg High School, Class of 1949. He was a Corporal in the U.S. Army, proudly serving in Germany during the Korean War.
On November 16, 1963, he married Barbara A. (Salay) at St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg. Tom was a retired farmer and a retiree of Libbey-Owens-Ford. He enjoyed the hobby of antique John Deere Tractor Collecting with his sons, and belonged to many clubs promoting the heritage of early agriculture, including the Five Point Steam Threshers.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Paul W. (Grace) Harbauer and sister, Isabelle M. (Joseph) Burkholder. His wife Barbara survives him, along with sons, John T. Harbauer and James E. (Dianne Stentz) Harbauer and grandchildren, Benjamin and Anna Harbauer, all of Perrysburg, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. with a Funeral Mass beginning at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021 at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg. Committal will be in St. Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials take the form of contributions to: St. Rose Catholic Church or Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Road, Toledo, OH 43614. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.